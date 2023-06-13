Delhi Police Enhances Traffic Surveillance with Installation of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Software

New Delhi (India), June 12: Delhi Police has taken a significant step towards improving law & order, traffic enforcement, and vehicle tracking by installing 535 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) software at various locations across the city. These advanced systems, developed by Vehant Technologies, are being deployed at strategic locations identified by Delhi Police on the basis of crime mapping, including areas under the jurisdiction of police stations like Patparganj PS, Kalyanpuri PS, Dwarka Sector 23 PS, and Sultanpuri PS, among others.

Integration of the ANPR system with the police station control rooms is establishing a more efficient process for traffic surveillance. It analyzes the video streams for recognizing and capturing vehicle number plates. The number plates are relayed to the police station control room server and stored in the database. The security personnel verifies them against the criteria set by the PS authorities for traffic surveillance, law enforcement applications & hot-listed/stolen/suspected and barred vehicles as part of the city surveillance solution.

Vehant Technologies, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) security surveillance pioneer and an incubatee of IIT Delhi, is deploying the ANPR software licenses on a total of 535 cameras. Currently, 53 software licenses at Patparganj PS, Kalyanpuri PS, Dwarka Sector 23 PS, and Sultanpuri PS are deployed. The rest of the software licenses will be deployed soon.

Total software licenses deployed till now:

Kalyanpuri PS – 27 no’s

Dwarka Sector 23 PS- 16 no’s

Patpargunj PS- 6 no’s

Sultanpuri PS- 4 no’s

“The system is based on real-time optical character recognition technology and monitors the vehicles to track and identify them by automatically recognizing the number plate. It simplifies the task for security personnel in identifying stolen/ suspected/ hot-listed/ wanted vehicles”, said Mr. Shailendra Singh, Head- Smart & Safe City Business, Vehant Technologies.

The ANPR system encrypts and transfers captured data to the centralized server at the Police Stations’ control room, enabling effective surveillance and data management. The system operates 24×7 and stores the number plate information of all captured vehicles in its database. Using this database, the security personnel in the control room can easily identify the offending vehicles and can take swift action for law enforcement. This ANPR system can also be used in the future for traffic rule violations like wrong-way, triple riding, driving without a helmet, mobile phone usage while driving detection, etc.

The new ANPR system is connected to the control room at the Police Station, enabling round-the-clock monitoring.

Delhi Police is committed to enhancing public safety and ensuring smooth traffic flow through the implementation of advanced technologies. The installation of additional ANPR software marks a significant milestone in leveraging AI and ML-based solutions for traffic surveillance and law enforcement.

