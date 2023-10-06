Navi Mumbai: ‘Cyber Warriors’ To Prevent Cyber Frauds

Youth Programme to create Cyber Warriors | FPJ

Navi Mumbai police launched a cyber awareness campaign on Friday in Vashi called ‘Cyber Warriors’. The police will reach out to each and every citizen of the city to create awareness against cybercrimes by youths, especially students.

More than 1000 students from Navi Mumbai attended the launching of an awareness campaign vowed to become cyber warriors and ensure that no one around them becomes a victim of cyber fraud. Actress Pooja Hegde was the chief guest at the launch ceremony.

Milind Bharambe, the police commissioner of Navi Mumbai said that the new generation is savvy and they have a responsibility to educate and create awareness among citizens on how to prevent cyber fraud. “Navi Mumbai police in association with students will reach out to every school, college and housing society to create awareness against cybercrime,” said Bharambe.

The police commissioner said that solving cybercrime is very challenging and the best way is to stop it from happening. “We can prevent cyber fraud by taking a number of measures. It is the responsibility of students who understand the technology to ensure that no one in their neighbourhood becomes a victim of cyber fraud," said Bharambe. He added that we invite them to work with police to help senior citizens, family, friends, neighbour and others to prevent cyber fraud.

Police to provide materials, necessary support to students

The police will provide materials and necessary support to all students who work in the noble cause. “We will also give them a certificate for working with the police in preventing cybercrimes,” he said.

The chief guest said that she knew many people around her who were victims of cybercrimes. “Both educated and uneducated are victims of cybercrimes. In this age of technology, we live in real life as well as in the cloud system and digital world. In such a scenario, there are chances of becoming the victim of cybercrime,” said Hegde, adding that there is a parallel digital world around us and we have to be very alert.

Significant rise in cybercrimes in last three years

As per data from police, there has been a rise of 121% in cybercrimes in the last three years. The cyber cell of Maharashtra receives around 1,000 calls from the victims of cyber fraud. In order to curb the growing menace of cybercrime and to develop a counter-offensive for every modus operandi of cyber criminals, the government of Maharashtra has initiated the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project at Millennium Business Park in Mhape in Navi Mumbai. This will also provide internships to students in cybercrime.

