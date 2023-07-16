FPJ Cyber Secure: Palghar Police Busts Illegal Call Centre, Arrests 23 Accused Involved in Cybercrime | FPJ

The Palghar police have conducted a successful operation, arresting 23 individuals involved in running an illegal call centre and engaging in cybercrime activities in the Wada taluka of Palghar district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a building located in Nane village, Wada taluka, where they discovered a call centre operating across six flats. The 23 accused who were working in this call centre were apprehended. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused obtained personal details of Canadian residents using apps such as X-lite, Eyebeam, and X-ten. They would then make fraudulent calls to foreign nationals, pretending to cancel falsely booked high-valued goods on Amazon. To redirect the calls to the call centre, the culprits convinced the callers to press "1" on their phones.

Threatened callers with legal consequences

Operating from the illegal call centre, the individuals would read scripted dialogues, threatening the callers with legal consequences and coercing them into making payments in cryptocurrency.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil received information about the case and directed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) Shailesh Kale and the team led by Police Inspector (PI) of Wada police station, Suresh Kadam, to conduct the operation. The accused have been arrested under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act of 2000.

The Palghar police's successful crackdown on the illegal call centre highlights their dedication to combatting cybercrime and protecting individuals from fraudulent activities. The investigation will continue as authorities work towards dismantling the criminal network and bringing those responsible to justice.

