FPJ Cyber Secure: Kashimira Techie Loses ₹32 lakh To Stock Trading Fraud, Investigation Underway

Representative Image

Mira-Bhayandar: A 36-year-old techie from Kashimira, working at a well-known financial services company, became the latest target of cybe criminals who cheated him of more than ₹32 lakh by promising high returns in stock trading.

In his statement to the police, the complainant said that he received a call on his WhatsApp number from an unidentified person claiming to be a stock market expert who offered a 10x limit for buying stocks on investments.

Victim was lured into trap

Upon agreeing, he was added to a WhatsApp group on which information regarding stock purchases was imparted for the next six days, following which he was asked to download a link and register himself on an online trading application platform. Then started the most important part of the vicious game plan.

Victim was fraudulently directed to transfer money

The complainant was repeatedly asked to transfer money towards investments and other charges. He transferred a total of ₹18.63 lakh through 19 via 19 transactions to various bank accounts within two months between September 22 to October 11. Though he could see his profits soaring to more than ₹75.77 lakh, he was neither able to withdraw his investments nor the profits. However, the fraudsters did not stop here, they went on to fleece another ₹14 lakh till December 1 towards teacher fees and other charges to get his money back within 48 hours.

However, nothing materialised. By the time he realised that he was duped, the complainant had already lost ₹32.63 lakh. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act-2000 has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the yet-to-be identified cybercrooks. Further investigations were underway.