 FPJ Cyber Secure: Mira Road Accountant Loses Over ₹18 Lakh In Online Task Fraud
Realising that he was duped, the complainant registered a complaint at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
Representational Image

A 50-year-old man from Mira Road who works as an accountant for a Thane-based firm became the latest target of cyber fraudsters who cheated him of more than ₹18 lakh by offering online tasks to make some easy cash.

Attractive commissions on easy tasks 

The complainant received a message from an unknown number offering a part-time job with good commissions on simple tasks. He was later asked to register himself on a website to participate in the demo session. In an apparent bid to win the trust of the target, the cyber criminals credited small amounts to his account after he finished some of the tasks. He was later  lured into participating and completing bigger targets which could fetch high returns with prepaid tasks. 

Over ₹18 lakh lost within a span of 22 days

Expecting to get the invested money back, the complainant ended up losing more than ₹18.39 lakh within a span of 22 days through online transfers to multiple bank accounts, specified by the fraudsters. Realising that he was duped, the complainant registered a complaint at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road.  An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act-2000 has been registered against unidentified cybercrooks. Further investigations were on. 

