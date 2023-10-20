FPJ Cyber Secure: Teacher Clicks On Link To Update PAN Card, Loses ₹3.82 Lakh

FPJ

A 36-year-old teacher working with a preschool in Mira Road became the latest target of cybercrooks who siphoned off ₹3.28 lakh from her bank account under the guise of updating her permanent account number (PAN) card.

In her statement to the police, the complainant said that she received a message from an unidentified sender on her WhatsApp stating that her bank account would be blocked for not updating her Pan card. The message was tagged with a link to carry out the update process. She clicked on a link in which she was redirected to a page where she was prompted to fill in crucial banking and PAN details. In the meanwhile, she also received a call from a person who claimed to be a bank official offering help to complete the process. The unsuspecting woman not only shared crucial bank details but also went on revealing the one-time passwords (OTP) to the caller.

Citing technical snags, the caller tried to extract banking information of her family members who had accounts in the same bank. The woman smelt something fishy and disconnected the line. However, within minutes she received messages from her bank that ₹3,82,100 had been transferred from her account. The woman registered a complaint with the cyber cell, following which a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act was registered against the cyber crook at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road on Thursday.

FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

