FPJ Cyber Secure: Retired Bank Officer From Vile Parle Loses ₹1.75 Lakh In Online Scam

A 62-year-old woman a retired bank officer lost Rs. 1.75 lakhs in an online fraud incident. She accepted a friend request from an unidentified individual on Facebook, befriended them, and then sent money when the fraudster requested funds for his training.

According to the FIR, Supriya Powale (62) retired from Uco Bank, and resides in Vile Parle East, On October 27, received a friend request from Bale Hutchinson on Facebook, which she accepted. Bale sent her messages regularly and soon they befriended each other.

Bale claimed to be from Briston City, United Kingdom and exchanged their numbers. They were chatting and talking via WhatsApp.

How the scammer conned the victim

On November 7, Bale informed Powale that he was in Malaysia for training and requested her assistant a link to transfer money from his account on the link. Trusting him, she proceeded with the transaction. However, while putting her details, she noticed the request for M.I.Z. code and C.O.T code, realizing the amounts were in Rupees, not dollars.

After some time, Bale informed Powale that his account was blocked and he wanted to unblock it but he was out of money and requested her to transfer money and provided three bank account details.

Multiple transactions and the fraud

She transferred the money in multiple transactions totalling Rs.1,75,400. After a few days, she attempted to call him and sent messages for inquiry about her return money but he never replied to her calls and messages.

Eventually, she grew suspicious and realized had fallen prey to a fraudulent scheme and filed a case against an unidentified individual under sections 419 (cheating), and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code at Vile Parle Police Station on December 2.