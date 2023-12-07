FPJ Cyber Secure: Multinational Software Engineer Falls Victim to ₹18 Lakh Online Hotel Rating Scam | FPJ

A software engineer has been defrauded of Rs 18 lakh in the name of giving ratings to online hotels. A complaint has been lodged in the cyber cell in this matter.

Details of scam

The 33-year-old complainant, who works in a multinational consulting and information technology services company, first received a WhatsApp message asking him if he was interested in a part-time job, a police official said. When he inquired, he was told that he would have to give ratings to hotels. The accused informed the complainant that his company had received the contract for the promotion of several hotels and, therefore, he was looking for people interested in a part-time job.

According to the complainant's complaint, the accused sent a link containing details about a hotel and asked the complainant to give a rating. The complainant was asked to take a screenshot of the hotel rating and send it to the same WhatsApp number. The complainant gave a rating and was paid Rs 200 for it. In the next six transactions, the complainant received Rs 1500 in his bank account.

After this, the accused instructed the complainant to create his Telegram account and join his group. After joining the group, the complainant was told that he would be able to earn more money if he invested money.

Complainant invests total of Rs 18.34 lakh

Police said that the accused gave his login and password to the complainant, where after logging in, he could see a virtual wallet in his name. The complainant invested a total of Rs 18.34 lakh. When the complainant tried to transfer the profits from the wallet to his bank account, he could not transfer the money to the bank account. He realized something was wrong and contacted the cyber police, and an FIR was lodged.

A police officer said that the cyber police are investigating the matter and have written a letter to the banks asking them to freeze the bank accounts used in the crime.