FPJ Cyber Secure: Fraudsters Create Fake Mumbai Police Website; Tricks Users Into Submitting Identity Documents | FPJ

Mumbai Police became aware, through a user on Twitter (X), that someone had created a fake Mumbai Police website. Upon receiving this information, the Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police promptly registered a case of cyber fraud against an unknown individual.

The website was being misused by cyber fraudsters

A police official stated that the website was being utilized by cyber fraudsters to deceive people into believing that they were genuine police officers.

The user tagged the official Twitter account of Mumbai Police, reporting that he was contacted by a person claiming to be an officer. This individual had instructed him to upload identity documents on the fake website and threatened to register a case against him if he failed to comply. The person informed the user that an unauthorized parcel had arrived.

Investigation reveals that the website was fake

Upon investigation, the user discovered that the website was indeed fake.

A cyber police official explained that cyber fraudsters often create websites with an official appearance, using the same URL as the legitimate police website, to deceive and exploit people.

In response to this incident, an FIR has been registered against unknown accused under sections 170, 465, and 468 of the IPC, and further investigation is underway.