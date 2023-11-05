FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Held For Duping Bandra Woman Of ₹5 Lakh In PAN Card Update Scam

FPJ

Sulind Raosaheb Chavan has been arrested by the BKC police for cheating a woman of Rs 5 lakh online in the name of PAN card update.

The 47-year-old female complainant lives alone in Bandra and works as an assistant manager in a private company. Her daughter is studying in Karnataka and lives there.

On October 17, she opened the bank's app to pay the home loan installment. This time an unknown person sent her a message saying that her PAN card should not be updated but should be updated immediately. It was mentioned in message that otherwise her bank account will be closed.So she opened the link in the message and updated her information.

Police said that the next day she noticed a debit of around five lakh rupees from her account. The amount was transferred to a bank account.

Feeling suspicious, she went to the bank and inquired and realized that she had been scammed online. So she filed a complaint against an unknown person at BKC police station along with the bank.

As soon as a case was registered under the IT section along with fraud in this matter, the police started searching for the accused. While this search operation was going on, the police had detained Sulind Chavan for questioning.

An officer of BKC police told that his involvement in these crimes was revealed during the investigation. After this the police arrested him.

