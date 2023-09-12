FPJ Cyber Secure: Bhayandar Woman Duped Of ₹3.26 Lakh In 'Video-Likes' Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Bhayandar Woman Duped Of ₹3.26L In Video-Likes Scam | Representative pic

Mira-Bhayandar: A 35-year-old woman from Bhayandar who is employed with a private firm fell prey to the evil designs of cyber crooks who cheated her of more than ₹3.26 lakh under the pretext of offering a part time job which could fetch attractive commissions. The cyber crook established contact with the complainant through WhatsApp with an offer of the job which envisaged a task of giving 'likes' to videos on social media platforms in exchange for commission. To win her trust, the crooks initially paid small amounts as earnings for the likes she posted for some videos. Later she was added to a telegram group and told to invest money in premium tasks for higher profits.

The complainant fell for the trap and ended up depositing ₹3,26,800 through multiple transactions in various accounts specified by the crooks within a span of just 24 hours. However, she neither got back her investment nor any profit. Realising she was duped; the woman approached the Navghar police station and registered a complaint against the crooks. The police filed an offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act on Monday. Further investigations were on.