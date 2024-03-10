Yes Boss! 2 Brothers Arrested For Taking 'Supari' To Kill Lover Of Employer's Wife In Goa | Representative Image

Panaji, March 10: Two brothers from Bihar, who allegedly took 'supari' from their employer to kill the paramour of his wife using made in US pistol, have been arrested by Goa police on Saturday, a top police official said.

Superintendent of Police (South), Sunita Sawant, addressing a press conference here on Saturday said that the incident had happened on early Friday morning, in which the victim Sachin Kurtikar, 33, who is unmarried, suffered an injury after a bullet passed through his chest.

"He is undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and currently, as per doctors, he is out of danger," the SP added. The accused have been identified as Devdas Masurkar, a resident of Ponda, and his employees -- Pravinkumar Paswan, 22, and Prabhat Paswan, 25, a native of Bihar, the police said.

According to police, Masurkar, who works in the fabrication business, gave 'supari' to his employees to allegedly eliminate Kurtikar over illicit relations with his wife.

"On early Friday morning when the victim was travelling on his two-wheeler to reach office, two persons also on another two-wheeler followed him and when he reached a junction near Bethora on the outskirts of Ponda city, they shot him from close range. After getting injured, the victim raised an alarm for help and the assailants fled from the place," Sawant said.

According to SP Sawant, accused persons used a fake number plate in the two-wheeler (used to commit crime), which was brought by their employer from his friend (to use for crime) a few days back.

"We have recovered a fake number plate with MH number, pistol and magazine with seven bullets. After committing the crime they (accused) had hidden the pistol at Curti (a few kilometers away from the crime site) and abandoned the two-wheeler far away from the crime site," Sawant added. She said that both the accused Masurkar and the victim had fought with each other two months ago over 'illicit relation' with the accused's wife.

"Devdas Masurkar had done the deal in Rs 60,000, of which Rs 45,000 were paid to the Bihar siblings. Prabhat Paswan then went to Bihar in December 2023 and brought a pistol, made in US embossed on it, along with ammunition in January 2024. They were employed with him for the last six years," Sawant added.

"We are investigating the source of the weapon. We have contacted our counterpart in Bihar to check if these accused persons had any crime history in the past," she said.