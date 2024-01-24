Uttar Pradesh: Mob Tries To Enter Mosque In Sant Kabir Nagar, 5 Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Mob tried to enter mosque | X

Five people were arrested for allegedly disturbing peace at Menhdawal in Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, January 22. The arrests were made after a video showing a mob dancing at a mosque's gate in Menhdawal went viral on social media. The accused persons were identified as Ganesh Prajapati, Siddhant Jaiswal, Ashok Kumar, Anil, Ramesh.

A Shri Ram Shobha Yatra was carried out in Menhdawal to celebrate the consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's Ram temple on January 22. During the procession, a mob danced raising religious slogans in front of a mosque. The crowd even tried to forcible enter the mosque. A video of the incident was widely circulated on X (formerly Twitter) with people demanding action.

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना स्थानीय पुलिस द्वारा विधिक कार्यवाही करते हुए 05 व्यक्तियों को मा0 न्यायालय रवाना किया गया है। — SantKabirNagarPolice (@santkabirnagpol) January 23, 2024

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the police checked CCTV footages and identified five persons. The accused persons were taken into custody under sections 151, 117 and 106 of the the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Subsequently, they were sent to jail.

Two Accused Arrested In Separate Case

In a separate incident in Khalilabad, two persons were arrested for allegedly trying to disturb peace. On January 22, the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the newly-constructed Shri Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya. The historic event was presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by several dignitaries including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.