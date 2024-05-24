Noida: Thar Car Deliberately Obstructs Movement of Female Students Outside Amity University, Driver Fined ₹35,00 After Video Goes Viral

Noida: Thar Car Deliberately Obstructs Movement of Female Student Outside Amity University, Driver Fined ₹35,00 After Video Goes Viral |

A viral video on X shows a black Mahindra Thar's erratic driving near Amity University in Noida. The driver of the car, which has tinted glasses and 'Gurjar' inscribed over it, is seen swerving and hitting the brakes abruptly, posing a safety risk to others on the road.

In the seven-second video, a girl is seen walking on the road and being almost hit by the car. In a millisecond, she steps away from the fast-approaching car. In the same footage, a group of individuals is captured hastily stepping back from the car upon realizing it was barreling toward them.

As per sources, after the video went viral on X, Noida traffic police took cognizance of it and fined the car owner Rs. 35,000. Additionally, the police have also issued e-challans under Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for violating traffic rules, putting up tinted glasses as windows which are prohibited, rash driving, causing harm to people, and posing a risk to the environment. The Act states that whoever drives a motor vehicle in a manner that is dangerous to the public shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term period that may extend to one year or with a fine/penalty which may extend to one thousand rupees or both.

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/YNNCfdEZGk — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) May 24, 2024

According to the information received from the police, the number plate of the vehicle is HR30z4504. Following the video's viral spread, the vehicle's whereabouts were identified as Sector-125, Noida.

In this case, the Sector-126 police station of Noida has registered a case based on the number plate of the vehicle and has formed a team to arrest the accused.

Going by data received from Noida Traffic Police, in the year 2023, there have been 1,176 traffic accidents from January to December, out of which 470 deaths have been reported, and 858 people have been injured. Even with these statistics, rash drivers remain undeterred.

Netizens urge for stricter penalties, ask to prioritise pedestrian safety

While some netizens have thanked Noida police for their prompt action, others have condemned them for taking action only after the video of the incident went viral on X. An X user asks, "Why only traffic challan? There should also be police action for intimidating pedestrians and girls. Others suggest that there should be stricter action, such as suspension of the car owner's driving license and seizing of the vehicle. Several users construe it as an intentional act of dangerous driving, part of a larger pattern used by car owners to intimidate pedestrians with aggressive behaviour.

Like to request @noidapolice to cease this thar and donate it to us. We will use it as a Suicide Prevention Emergency Response Vehicle.

Vehicle Number : HR30Z-4504

Near Amity University, Noidapic.twitter.com/ibhNe4uYKD — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) May 24, 2024

Deliberate attempts of cars to obstruct pedestrians by veering towards them and abruptly applying brakes are all too frequent and underscore a pressing road safety issue.

Earlier today, six accused in the Pune Porsche case were sent to judicial custody until June 7. Last Sunday, a vehicle fatally knocked down two IT professionals in the Kalyani Nagar area in Pune around 3am.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) workers protested outside the Collector's Office in Pune this morning amid a growing chorus for justice grew for the people mowed down by a teen driving the Porsche.

NCP(SP) Pune City Chief Prashant Jagtap, while speaking to the media, said that Pune police shouldn't work under pressure, which according to him has been the case so far. "Police should make public the name of anyone trying to exert political pressure," he said.