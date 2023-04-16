On camera: Black Thar tries to run over traffic policeman after being asked to stop in Greater Noida | screengrab- Twitter

Video of a black Thar attempting to drive over a traffic cop in Greater Noida is going viral on social media. The incident took place on April 15, Saturday afternoon in the vicinity of Hanuman Temple in the Bisrakh Police Station neighbourhood in Greater Noida West. The vehicle had tinted glasses.

In the viral video, the traffic policeman attempts to halt the black Thar. However, the driver of the car tries to run him over rather than stopping.

After a close look into the video, the vehicle number has been identified as UP20BY0707, Tricity Today reported. The Thar car is owned by Vinod Kasana and the registered address is A-19 in Noida's Sector-35, after the investigation reports.

The vehicle has been seized by the police, according to the tweet by the official handle of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police and the police is engaged in search of the accused.

