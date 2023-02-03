IN PICS: Amidst Adani row, check these 5 biggest financial scams of all time in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 03, 2023
Adani Group lost over Rs 5,29,865 crore in the last seven days as investors lose trust after US-based Hindenburg Research released an investigative report accusing Gautam Adani of brazen fraud and stock manipulation
The Harshad Mehta scam: Mehta convinced complicit banks to send money to his personal account. He used it to buy up large quantities of stocks, drive up the price, and cash out. It created a huge but false stock market boom
Videocon Case fraud: when Chanda Kochhar was the CEO of ICICI and had loaned Rs 3,250 crore to Dhoot’s Videocon Group in exchange for a deal in NuPower Renewables and Supreme Energy, a clean-energy firm managed by Kochhar's husband
Vijay Mallya Fraud case: is one of the biggest bank scams. The Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 10,000 crore to several banks, with SBI, PNB and IDBI all loaning him money. Mallya fled India in early 2016
The Punjab National Bank Scam: was touted as India's biggest at Rs 11,400 crore and the main accused were jeweller Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Nishant Modi, Ami Modi and others, including some PNB staff
The scam involved 'letters of undertaking’ fraudulently issued by a junior official at the bank to get short-term loans from overseas bank branches to pay sellers and the transactions never registered with the bank, where officials also did not notice the fraud
Jatin Mehta, the owner of Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery owes a group of banks more than Rs. 6,500 crore. The firm fraudulently acquired letters of undertaking from Indian banks
Jatin Mehta relocated to Montenegro, a Balkan country in South-East Europe, with his family and developed business in different countries after fleeing India
