MP Mass Murder: Man Kills 8 Family Members With Axe After Fight With Wife, Then Hangs Himself; Police Seal Chhindwara Village

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident in Chhindwara, an entire family of eight people was brutally killed by a family member using an axe on Tuesday. The man killed his parents, wife, children, and siblings. After committing the murders, he ended his own life by hanging himself.

The incident occurred in the village of Bodal Kachar, under the jurisdiction of Mahuljhir police station, in a tribal-dominated area.

The gruesome event is believed to have taken place between 2 and 3 AM. Upon receiving the report of the mass murder, Mahuljhir police arrived at the scene and sealed off the entire village. The Superintendent of Police from Chhindwara also headed to the location for further investigation.

According to the police, the accused is reported to be mentally unstable. They are also investigating whether he was addicted to any substances. It is reported that the accused had a fight with his wife, and the incident occurred during this argument.

Police, led by SP Manish Khatri, have recovered the axe from the scene. The motive behind this horrific act is still unknown. According to sources, the man had recently married.

One child from the family managed to survive the attack by escaping and informing the police. The family members lived in nearby houses.

The bodies of the victims were found scattered inside the house. Police arrived at the scene and are sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

This tragic incident has left the community in shock, and police are thoroughly investigating the case to uncover more details.