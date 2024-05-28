Bhopal Sub-Inspector Terminated For Misbehaving With Female Sanitation Worker

File Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-inspector (SI) posted at Bhopal Police Headquarters (PHQ) has been terminated for allegedly misbehaving with a woman sanitation worker, said the officials.

The action was taken under the zero-tolerance policy of the state government.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) special branch Abid Khan told the Free Press that the sub-inspector posted in the branch has been identified as Piyush Mani Tiwari. He allegedly misbehaved with one of the female sanitation worker and touched her inappropriately.

Action taken under Article 311: DIG

The victim filed the complaint with the department on Sunday. Acting on her complaint, sub-inspector Tiwari was suspended immediately.

The department terminated his services the next day, on Monday.

DIG Abid Khan added that the police department has taken the decision based on Article 311, under which a government servant can be removed without further inquiry.

Gwalior Civic body employee caught accepting bribe from sanitation workers

In another case, a supervisor of the Gwalior municipal corporation was caught accepting bribes from sanitation workers by a team of Lokayukta police. The accused man would demand Rs 500 from the sweepers and other sanitation workers in his team for approving their leave request.