MP Horror: Body Of Young Woman Found In Bag Floating On Narmada River

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A dead body of an unknown girl was found stuffed in a bag found floating in the Narmada River in Sehore on Friday.

The body was discovered in a black colored bag, causing a stir in Joshipura village. Upon opening the bag, the police discovered it was the body of a girl.

The police is yet to ascertain the identity of the girl.

Budhni police are thoroughly investigating all aspects of the case and questioning the people in the nearby areas, to identify the case and gather more information regarding the same.

Man Kills 8 Family Members Then Hangs Self In Chhindwara

A few days ago, a horrific mass murder in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district. A man allegedly killed eight family members with an axe, including his parents, wife, and children. Afterward, he hanged himself, according to the police. The incident happened in the village of Bodal Kachar, under the Mahuljhir police station, in a tribal area.

The terrible event took place between 2 and 3 AM. When the police got the report, they arrived at the scene and sealed off the village.