MP: Cops Demand Sexual Favours From Women Working At Spa Centre In Gwalior, Booked

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three constables, stationed in the traffic police department in Morena, were booked for allegedly demanding sexual favours from three women working at a spa centre and passing lewd comments at them, police said on Thursday.

Police in the district University area filed a complaint against the three individuals for sexual harassment. Probe revealed the accused were no criminal or miscreant, but constables of the traffic police department in Morena.

The incident unfolded when the three constables, stationed in Morena, visited Gwalior in a car for massage services at a spa center in the City Center area. They allegedly made unwanted advances and forced female staff members at the spa to accompany them to Morena. When the situation escalated, they attempted physical assault before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving the complaint from the spa management, the University police station initiated an investigation. It was revealed that the suspects were associated with Morena and were reserve constables in the traffic department. Following this revelation, the Morena police were immediately informed, leading to the arrest of the three suspects in Gwalior. A comprehensive report of the entire incident has been forwarded to the Morena Superintendent of Police for further action.