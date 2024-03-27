Bhopal: Neighbour Abducts, Rapes Teen In Forest, Search On For Accused

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old girl staying at her uncle’s house in the city was allegedly abducted and raped by neighbour in a nearby forest on Tuesday, the police said. The girl fainted in the forest, after which the man and one of his friends assisting him in the crime fled. An FIR was registered against the duo on Wednesday. The police have begun searching for them.

According to Berasia police, the girl is native of Vidisha. She had moved to Bhopal a few months ago and stayed at her uncle’s place. During this, she got acquainted with neighbour named Nitesh Prajapati. The duo even used to speak over the phone. On Tuesday at 3 pm, Prajapati arrived outside her uncle’s house with his friend Shekhar Kevat. Prajapati asked the woman to come out of house.

After she came out, the duo told her to follow them and threatened to kill her family if she did not comply. They then took her to a forest nearby where Prajapati took her to the bushes and raped her while Shekhar stood guard. As the woman fainted, the duo fled. After she gained consciousness, she was helped by a passer-by, who ferried her to her uncle’s place. The woman narrated her ordeal to her kin, who approached the police on Wednesday and lodged a complaint against the duo. The police have begun searching for them.