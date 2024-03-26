Bhopal: Dugdh Sangh Uses Coal Bricks For Processing Units; NGT Takes Cognisance, Next Hearing On April 4

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken cognisance of a petition filed against Sahkari Dugdh Sangh Maryadit, Bhopal, for using briquette bio-mass solid waste (coal bricks) as fuel for its processing units (boilers). The next hearing is on April 4.

Petitioner Shyam Mohan Richhariya, a retired BHEL official, through his counsel Dharamvir Singh told NGT that Bhopal Municipal Corporation had been imposing fine on restaurants for using tandoor but it turned blind eye to Dugdh Sangh.

“Use of briquette, solid fuel if allowed may lead to severe air pollution specially when Sanchi Milk units are running in the heart of city where ISBT, Rani Kamlapati Railway Station are located. Kasturba Gandhi Hospital, many commercial units in MP Nagar are just 100 metres away from factory,” advocate Dharamvir Singh said.

Last year, Dugdh Sangh had invited tender for coal bricks to run its steam based dairy plant. The central government has launched National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) under which use of solid fuel is prohibited. Therefore, use of coal bricks should be stopped to prevent air pollution, petitioner told NGT.

Dugdh Sangh is engaged in production of milk, ghee, white butter, shrikhand, lassi, flavoured milk, butter milk, paneer, curd etc. For processing and pasteurisation of raw milk and manufacturing of eatables, coal bricks are used.