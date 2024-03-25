Overheard In Bhopal: Madam In Trouble, Queen Lucre & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Know Who's In Troubl; Who Has Lure Of Liquor & More |

Queen lucre

There are many stories about the night duty of a senior police officer who reaches office in the evening and stays there till late night. He holds meetings with the officers and takes feedback on how much backhander has been slipped into their pockets throughout the day. As the office remains overcrowded in the day, the officer discusses such deals at night. About this officer it is said that he needs a huge amount of money. To collect carrots, he has deployed an officer of his confidence through whom he shakes down other officers of the department. He takes feedback daily to maintain the flow of greenbacks made through underhand deals. As his hunger for money remains unsated, anxiety has begun to grip him. It is because of the fretfulness that he often yells at the employees who, too, remain tense.

Lure of liquor

Many people in the corridors of power chinwag about a principal secretary-rank officer who has fallen into the lure of liquor. So alcoholic the officer has become, that he often comes to office in a drunken state. His habit is weighing heavy on other officers of the department. Although he talks of uprightness, he wants the office to foot the bills for his drinks. He often visits big hotels in the city with his friends to enjoy a few pegs of snifter and wants the department to pop for it. But the place, where Sahib works, does not have any provisions for picking up the tab. So, the other officers have to work hard to pick up the check for the principal secretary’s draught of wine. It is heard that there is resentment among other officers of the department at the PS’s lure of liquor.

In trouble

A woman officer has become a cause for trouble to a department. Her orders had the department embroiled in controversies. An order issued recently by her kicked up a row in the department. Though the higher-ups cancelled the order, it caused a lot of embarrassment to the government. Likewise, her other orders also became a headache for the government. In the coming days, the department will be very important for some work. Any problem in the work will damage the ruling party’s prospects in the Lok Sabha election. The way Madam works indicates that she will not let it be a plain-sailing affair. Because of her recalcitrant attitude, she is not on good terms with the minister of the department. About her waywardness, the minister has complained to the Chief Minister who assured him of shifting the officer after the Lok Sabha election.