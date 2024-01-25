Delhi Shocker: 'Drug Addicts' Set Bike On Fire To Keep Themselves Warm Amid Biting Cold, Video Surfaces

Bike set on fire by drug addicts in Delhi | X

New Delhi, January 25: In a shocking incident in Delhi, two alleged drug addicts set a bike on fire to beat cold. The incident, which was caught on a CCTV camera, took place in the limits of Pul Prahladpur police station in the wee hours of Thursday, January 25. The video is going viral on social media. The national capital has been witnessing biting cold and dense fog over the past few days.

Around 3:30 am, two people, who are suspected to be drug addicts, set a motorcycle parked in the area on fire. They apparently burned the bike to keep themselves warm amid extremely cold conditions. In the CCTV video, the two accused were seen trying to keep themselves warm while standing near the burning bike. The motorcycle was complete gutted.

Bike Set On Fire By 'Drug Addicts' To Beat Cold:

It remained unclear if the Delhi police received any complaint in connection with the incident and whether an FIR was registered. The identities of the accused were not immediately known. Further details are awaited.

Cold Conditions To Continue In Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (January 25) predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India including in Delhi during the next two days and decrease in intensity thereafter. The minimum temperatures are in the range of 3-6 degree Celsius over most parts of plains of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, in many parts of Uttar Pradesh, in isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.