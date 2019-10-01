Shafali Verma, Poonam Yadav guide India to 51-run win against South Africa

Surat: Shafali Verma struck a fine 46 before Poonam Yadav claimed three wickets as India registered a convincing 51-run win over South Africa in the rain-hit fourth women's T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series here on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old Shafali, who was dismissed for a four-ball duck on her debut in the opening match, laid the foundation for a good total with a 33-ball innings, while Jemimah Rodrigues (33) provided the stablity, scoring a 22-ball 33.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (16) and Deepti Sharma (20 not out) also came up with useful contributions as India women posted a competitive 140 for four in a match which was reduced to 17 overs due to rain.

In reply, South Africa women could only manage 89 for 7. Chasing 141 to win, South Africa lost opener Lizelle Lee (9) early with Pooja Vastrakar producing a direct throw.

Laura Wolvaardt (23) then added 39 runs with Tazmin Brits (20) before the former was dismissed by left-arm spinner Radha Yadav (2/16) in the 8th over. Poonam Yadav (3/13) then weaved her magic, striking twice in two balls to leave South Africa at 65 for four in 10.5 overs.

The 28-year-old leg-spinner first dismissed Nadine de Klerk (9), who tried to go aerial only to find Shafali Verma at covers, and then removed M du Preez (0), who was caught at long-on by Veda Krishnamurthy.

Skipper Sune Luus then became the third victim of Poonam. She was stumped by Taniya Bhatia as South Africa looked down the barrel at 72 for 5 in 12.5 overs. Brits was then cleaned up by Deepti Sharma (/19) as the visitors slumped to 74-6.