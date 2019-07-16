Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah in ICC's World Cup XI

London: Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were the only two Indians to feature in the ICC's World Cup 2019 Team of the Tournament, which didn't have any place for Virat Kohli. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was named the captain of the team while Alex Carey of Asutralia was appointed the wicketkeeper. India vice-captain Rohit had a World Cup to remember where he not only finished as the highest run-getter (648 runs in nine innings), but also racked up a record five centuries, the most by any batsman in a single World Cup.

Coming to Bumrah, the best bowler in white ball cricket at the moment delivered in every single match relentlessly, without dropping his intensity. He took 18 wickets in nine matches, but more importantly returned with an amazing economy rate of 4.41. Meanwhile, destructive England opener Jason Roy was named as Rohit's opening partner. Australia's wicketkeeper Carey too had a great outing, both behind the stumps and with the bat. He scored 375 runs in 9 innings to seal his place ahead of England's Jos Buttler.

Carey's teammate Mitchell Starc was the other inclusion in the ICC XI. Starc finished as the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 27 scalps from 10 matches. Jofra Archer (England), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand) and Bumrah completed the list while Trent Boult of New Zealand was named the 12th man. ICC World Cup XI: Rohit Sharma (Ind), Jason Roy (Eng), Kane Williamson (NZ, captain), Joe Root (Eng), Shakib Al Hasan (Ban), Ben Stokes (Eng), Alex Carey (Aus, wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc (Aus), Jofra Archer (Eng), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Jasprit Bumrah (Ind).