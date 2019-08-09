Prithvi Shaw doping case: BCCI in damage control mode

New Delhi: The BCCI on Thursday put out a timeline of Prithvi Shaw's doping violation case, which showed a gap of more than two months between his sample collection and the final report from National Dope Testing Laboratory.
In what appeared to be an attempt at damage control after attracting criticism for the manner in which the BCCI handled the 19-year-old India opener's case, including allowing him to play in the IPL, the Mumbai T20 league and train at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the timeline showed there was a reminder from the Board to the NDTL.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) might also reopen the case handled by a body that is reluctant to come under the purview of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).
Last month, Shaw was banned from all forms of cricket by the BCCI for a period of eight months after failing a dope test. A BCCI release had stated that Shaw had "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups".
Shaw's suspension is retrospective in nature, starting from March 16 and ending on November 15, ruling him out of India's home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.
Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI's anti-doping testing programme during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on February 22, 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain terbutaline.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)