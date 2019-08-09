Prithvi Shaw doping case: BCCI in damage control mode

New Delhi: The BCCI on Thursday put out a timeline of Prithvi Shaw's doping violation case, which showed a gap of more than two months between his sample collection and the final report from National Dope Testing Laboratory.

In what appeared to be an attempt at damage control after attracting criticism for the manner in which the BCCI handled the 19-year-old India opener's case, including allowing him to play in the IPL, the Mumbai T20 league and train at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the timeline showed there was a reminder from the Board to the NDTL.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) might also reopen the case handled by a body that is reluctant to come under the purview of National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).