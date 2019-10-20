Mumbai Cricket Club’s league U-10 Twenty20

Mumbai: Mumbai Cricket Club in association with Jwala Sports Foundation will launch the inaugural T20 eight-team cricket league for under-10 boys at Oval Maidan from tomorrow (October 21).
The eight teams are divided into two groups of four teams each. After the first round of matches at the group stage, the top two from each will qualify for Super League and the top two from Super League will clash in the final to be played on November 12.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)