MS Dhoni likely to begin new innings as a commentator

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to begin his new innings as a commentator. The broadcasters have sent the proposal but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to give permission.

"Yes, the broadcasters have sent the proposal but no decision has been taken as of now... If BCCI gives the permission then Dhoni would be seen doing commentary on day-night test, to be played in Eden Gardens," a BCCI source told ANI.