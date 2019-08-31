India vs West Indies 2nd Test: 6 ft 5 in, 140 kg - Rahkeem Cornwall breaks record to become heaviest Test cricketer

Eyeing a series-levelling win against India in the second and final Test of the series, West Indies skipper Jason Holder put India into bat in the second World Championship Test match at Jamaica on Friday. Revealing his playing XI at the toss, Holder announced that Rahkeem Cornwall will make his debut for the side, along with Jahmar Hamilton. Cornwall replaced Miguel Cummins in the Windies XI.

According to reports, Cornwall, who stands at 6ft 5 inch and weighs more than 140 kilos became the heaviest cricketer to play Test cricket. The bowling-allrounder surpassed former Australia captain Warwick Armstrong, who weighed 133-139 kg, to achieve the feat. The 26-year-old has claimed 260 wickets in 55 first-class games at 23.90 apiece and scored 2,224 runs at 24.43. West Indies spinner Rahkeem Cornwall who made his Test debut against India in the second Test said, 'it was a good feeling.' "It was a good feeling of making my debut. I think the ball comes on really nice in the start. I have to work hard and put the ball into right areas," Cornwall told reporters in the post-match conference.

"Our seamers bowled well and when I was asked to bowl, I have to do the same. It was a good feeling to get my first Test wicket," Cornwall said. "We think pitch had a lot of moisture so we think once we get the first chance to bowl, we can get the early wickets. So, the toss goes in our favour. It was a good day on the first day of Test cricket," he added.

At Stumps on Day One, India were 264/5 with Vihari and Pant batting at 42 and 27 respectively. Put into bat, India lost opener K.L. Rahul (13) early as Holder bowled a peach of a delivery to have him caught by Cornwall at first slip. It was a wicket-maiden and the all-rounder followed it up with a brilliant opening spell, bowling a tight off-stump line and causing Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara all sorts of trouble. Offspinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, making his debut, did not take much time to bag his first Test wicket. Pujara (6), who did not get many runs in the first Test, cut a short of a length delivery straight to Shamarh Brooks at point.

