India vs West Indies, 1st Test: When and Where to watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

India look set to extend their dominance over West Indies when the first match of a two-Test series starts at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium today. A perfect combination and a winning start will be foremost on skipper Virat Kohli's mind when India take on West Indies in their inaugural World Test Championship opener.

Having swept the T20 series 3-0 and taken the ODI contest 2-0, Virat Kohli’s India are bursting with confidence going into their first Test match since the historic series triumph in Australia at the start of the year. In contrast, the West Indies have gone off the boil since dominating England in the home series in the Caribbean six months ago and then going toe-to-toe with the same opponents in the subsequent ODI series.

When is the West Indies vs India 1st Test?

The West Indies vs India 1st Test will be played from August 22 to August 26, 2019 (Thursday to Monday).

Where will the West Indies vs India 1st Test played?

The West Indies vs India 1st Test will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

What time does the West Indies vs India 1st Test begin?

The West Indies vs India 1st Test will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the West Indies vs India 1st Test?

The West Indies vs India 1st Test will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st Test?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs India 1st Test will be available on SonyLIV.