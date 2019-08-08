India vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Guyana weather forecast: Cloudy, late-night showers may dampen match spirit

Riding high on confidence after clean sweeping the T20I series, Team India will look to take the form into the 50-over format when they take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium today. The two teams will compete in three ODIs. After that, the two teams will begin their ICC World Test Championship campaign in the two-match series which starts from August 22.

But the weather in the city indicates that today’s encounter between the two teams could be interrupted by rains. Weather forecaster, AccuWeather, has said that there were will be spotty morning showers and otherwise, partial sunshine. At night, it will be mostly cloudy with late-night showers. However, the chances of rain are as minimal as 7%. The weather will remain cloudy throughout the morning. It is expected that there will be at least 70% cloud clover at all times during the match duration. Hence, there's always a chance of rain interrupting the match.

This ODI series will be India's first 50-over assignment after the World Cup debacle and the Men in Blue will fancy their chances against the West Indies side which will be strengthened by the inclusion of Chris Gayle in their squad. Gayle during the World Cup had announced that the home series against India will be his last and thus Jason Holder will hope that the 39-year-old bids farewell to international cricket in grand style. John Campbell, Roston Chase and all-rounder Keemo Paul have all been recalled to the 14-member squad for the ODIs.