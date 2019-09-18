India vs South Africa 2nd T20I: When and where to watch live telecast, live streaming

After first match being washed out, India all set to face South Africa in the second T20I at Mohali on Wednesday. The first match in Dharamsala had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rains on Sunday evening, leaving fans all across the world disappointed.

The T20 World Cup is more than 12 months away but India captain Virat Kohli has already detailed his plans and expectations from the youngsters in the side. The skipper did not expect to get a bagful of opportunities when he arrived on the international scene and believes the current crop of youngsters also need to make it count in the limited time they are going to get. One of them is 21-year-old Rishabh Pant, who can't be bracketed as a "youngster" anymore having made his debut back in February 2017.

Rishabh Pant's form would be an important sub-plot when India look to seize the advantage against South Africa in the second T20 International after a washout in Dharamsala effectively made the series a two-match affair. With Kohli still very much open to having Mahendra Singh Dhoni back on board, the pressure is mounting on Pant to do justice to his rich talent. Considering the circumstances, it was not a surprise that Pant had a hit in the nets right after the team flew here from Dharamsala on Monday.

When is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I is on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.

What time is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I is at 7pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30pm IST.

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I is at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) cricket stadium at Mohali, Punjab.

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd T20I being broadcast?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be broadcast on Star Sports Select and Star Sports Select HD.

How can I watch stream India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I can be streamed on Hotstar.com.