India vs South Africa 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch live telecast

After dominating in all the three formats against the West Indies, Team India are now back at their den and will aim to further their preparations for next year's World T20 when they take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the picturesque HPCA Stadium here on Sunday.

The Men in Blue would be brimming with confidence following their emphatic performance in their last tour to the Caribbean Islands. India were absolutely ruthless against the West Indies, with only rain denying them a clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20 series contested between the two nations.

Even though a number of leading figures were rested, India cruised to a 3-0 series win in the T20Is and left behind the disappointment of the World Cup where they had to face a heart-wrenching defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals. While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were in among the runs against the Carlos Brathwaite-led side, debutant Navdeep Saini had starred with the ball alongside experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the squad after he was rested for the complete Windies tour and is a certainty to feature in the playing XI against the South Africans.

When is the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played on September 15, 2019.

Where will the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

What time does the India vs South Africa 1st T20I begin?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs South Africa 1st T20I match?

