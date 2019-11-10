India vs Bangladesh Third T20I: Deepak Chahar hunts down Tigers, registers best T20I bowling figures of 6/7

On Sunday, seamer Deepak Chahar broke the T20I record for best bowling figures as he took 6 wickets for a measly 7 runs.

He beat the previous best bowling figures of Ajantha Mendis. In 2012, Mendis had taken 6/8 against Zimbabwe.

The third best bowling figure also belongs to Ajantha Mendis who took 6/16 against Australia in 2011..

The fourth best bowling figure was Yuzvendra Chahal's who took for 6/25 against England.