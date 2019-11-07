India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I in Rajkot: Live Score and Latest Updates

IND vs Ban, 2nd T20I: Live Scores
The weather looks all good and the pitch is very green serving batsman to score ample of runs with the team batting first looking at the 160-180 target.
India will aim to level the series to stay alive in the series and all Bangladesh would seek is to win and clinch the series to their name. With both the sides remaining unchanged the match will be another thriller like the Delhi T20.
Follow the commentary below:
India won the toss and elect to bowl first. India and Bangladesh both remains unchanged. f
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed
Bangladesh Playing XI: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain
