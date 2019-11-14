India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1: Live Scores and Match Updates

Fall of wicket
Imrul Kayes: c Rahane b Umesh Yadav 6 (18)
Fow: 12/1 (6)
Mominul Haque comes in to bat at no.3
Ind vs Ban: Ban 8/0 (5)
Imrul Kayes: 2 (12)
Shadman Islam: 6 (18)
Ishant Sharma: 0/6 (3)
Bangladesh brings their first boundary on the board through Shadman's drive as it goes past the gully for four runs.
Ind vs Ban: Ban 2/0 (4)
Imrul Kayes: 1 (9)
Shadman Islam: 1 (14)
Bangladesh finally manages to get off the mark after 19 deliveries.
Ind vs Ban: Team Updates
Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first.
Bangladesh Squad: Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Mehedy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain
India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
