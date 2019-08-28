'If Rahul Dravid gets BCCI lawyer; why didn't Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly&V.V.S Laxman?'

New Delhi: With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ethics Officer D.K. Jain asking National Cricket Academy (NCA) head Rahul Dravid to depose before him on September 26 over the Conflict of Interest allegations levelled against him, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided that the former India skipper's case will be handled by BCCI lawyers.

But senior board officials are surprised by the 'pick and choose' treatment of the CoA towards former players.

Speaking to IANS, a senior board official said that if the CoA is looking to get BCCI lawyers to handle Dravid's case, the same approach should have been taken during the conflict cases of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman when they had to depose before Jain.

"Don't seem to understand much of the whims and fancies of the CoA to be honest. All former players should stand equal in front of the BCCI. If the CoA has now decided that the board's lawyers will look into Dravid's matter, why wasn't the same approach taken during the matters of Sachin, Sourav and Laxman? Is it because they were in honourary role and weren't direct employees of the BCCI as Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members? This is clearly unfair," the official rued.

Another official echoed the sentiments and also brought forward the episode wherein M.V. Sridhar had to resign from his position as General Manager Cricket Operations due to conflict and wasn't provided any lawyer by the board.

By Baidurjo Bhose