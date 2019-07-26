GT20 Canada: Yuvraj Singh walks off the field despite being not-out

Ontario: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had an unforgettable debut at the Global T20 League. Yuvraj, who was playing his first match after retirement on Thursday, struggled with lower back pain before being dismissed in bizarre fashion in a match between Toronto Nationals and Vancouver Knights.

The stylish left-hander, leading Toronto Nationals, scored just 14 runs off 27 balls as he looked in discomfort due to his back during the course of his innings. While his inning was no where compared to the typical Yuvraj inning which one usually associates with him, the manner in which he got out was even stranger.

In trying to up the ante, the 37-year-old attempted a slog off medium-pacer Rizwan Cheema. However, the ball took his outside edge and went to the wicketkeeper, who could not hold on to the catch.