Disabled cricketers get BCCI’s recognition

Mumbai: The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is all set to honour the T20 champions, physically disabled players with cash awards for their 36-run win over England in the T20 Physical Disability World Cricket Series, held in August this year.

This was announced was made by the Committee of Administrator (CoA) member Diana Edujli, during the felicitation function of the team members at MCA Club in suburban Bandra-Kurla complex, here on Friday.

Although, the exact amount was not revealed, it is believed to be approved by the CoA in its last meeting in New Delhi to honour the disabled cricketers and support staff.

"As a member of the CoA appointed by the Supreme Court, Mr (Vinod) Rai is the chairman and now we have (retired left) General (Ravi) Thodge, the three of us are looking more at the angle of players benefit," Edulji said.

"The players have to only concentrate on performing on the ground and everything else is being looked after and we are seeing to it that these policy matters are framed in our Constitution so that they cannot be changed after we are hand over the reigns on October 22 if the elections happen (on time)," she said in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari here.

The duo along with former India pacer Karsan Ghavri felicitated the members and support staff of the triumphant Indian team. "We have got the disabled cricketers into our Constitution, so you will be part of BCCI now. We are honouring all the players. Not only the players, in our last meeting in Delhi two days back I requested that the support staff and the association have to get something (some monetary benefit)," Edulji said.

"This is (just) the beginning, play well, play hard and play to win," added the former India women's team captain. Gadkari also assured support to the physically-disabled team, saying he will take up their issues with concerned Cabinet colleagues. Former India pacer Umesh Kulkarni, officials of the All India Cricket Association for Physically Challenged and noted cricket coach Dinesh Lad were present on the occasion.