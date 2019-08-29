DDCA names Atul Wassan as chairman of senior selection committee

New Delhi: Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Wednesday appointed Atul Wassan as the chairman of the senior selection committee while Mayank Tehlan was named as the chairman of the junior selection committee for the season of 2019-20.

Anil Bharadwaj and Vineet Jain are appointed as the other two members of the senior selection committee. DDCA also announced three-member junior selection committee which will look after the U19/U16/U14 age group boys. Chetan Sharma and Pradeep Chawla are the other two members named in the committee.

Whereas interviews for coaches of junior teams will be conducted tomorrow. Candidates for women coaching assignments will also appear for interviews tomorrow. Earlier on Tuesday, DDCA renamed the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium while the ground name remained changed as Feroz Shah Kotla. "A clarification from the DDCA president: The stadium has been named as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla," DDCA tweeted.