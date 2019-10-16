DCS to tour South Africa from November 24

Mumbai: The Deaf Cricket Society (DCS), India’s team will be participating in the Deaf International Cricket Series 2019 at Kroonstad, South Africa, on the invitation of Deaf Cricket South Africa.

Hosted by Deaf Cricket South Africa, the ODI (One-day International) tournament will be played from November 24- December 4, which is registered body under the Society Registration Act, the DCS is an affiliated member of the Deaf International Cricket Council (Deaf ICC). The invitation from South Africa was in recognition of the Indian Deaf Cricket team’s stellar performances in limited-overs cricket – T20 as well as ODIs. In the 2018 Deaf T20 World Cup, for instance, hosts India emerged the runners-up, with Sri Lanka winning the tournament.

An auditory-challenged player himself, Sumit Jain, Secretary, Deaf Cricket Society, India, asserted: “The caliber of India’s Deaf Cricket team members has been proven via their good performances in recent tournaments. Therefore, the invitation to play in South Africa’s ODI tournament marks a proud moment for the country and its physically-challenged sports members, offering them another opportunity to prove their sporting credentials. Moreover, such sports enable the players to enjoy moments of personal and professional glory every time they participate in international tournaments.”

Reena Jain Malhotra, Patron, Deaf Cricket Society, India, said, “DCS is managed by differently-abled members who are committed to proving they are a reflection of the immense capabilities existing within each of us.”

Rory Hickson, Chairman, Deaf Cricket South Africa, commented, “We believe disability sports are one of the best ways to overcome such challenges.”