Cricket Score - West Indies vs India 2nd Test

West Indies vs India: Cornwall sent back Pujara for 6...
Cornwall to Pujara, out Caught by Shamarh Brooks
Cheteshwar Pujara c Shamarh Brooks b Rahkeem Cornwall 6 (25)
IND - 46/2 (16.5)
CRR: 2.73
West Indies vs India: IND - 43/1 (15 Overs)
IND - 43/1 (15.0)
Mayank Agarwal - 22 (48)
Cheteshwar Pujara -3 (16)
CRR: 2.87
West Indies vs India: IND - 33/1 (10 Overs)
IND - 33/1 (10.0)
Cheteshwar Pujara - 0 (8)
Mayank Agarwal -15 (26)
CRR: 3.25
West Indies vs India: KL Rahul OUT!!!
Holder to Rahul, out Caught by Cornwall
Lokesh Rahul c Rahkeem Cornwall b Jason Holder 13 (26)
IND - 32/1 (6.5)
West Indies vs India: IND - 21/0 (5 Overs)
IND 21/0 (5.0)
Mayank Agarwal - 12 (14)
Lokesh Rahul - 4 (16)
CRR: 4.2
West Indies vs India: Playing XI
Teams:
West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Jahmar Hamilton(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel
India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
West Indies vs India: West Indies won the toss
West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field
