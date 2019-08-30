Cricket

Updated on
Cricket Score - West Indies vs India 2nd Test

By FPJ Web Desk

Catch all the live updates for West Indies vs India, India tour of West Indies, 2019 India 2nd Test match being played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

India's Lokesh Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara
PTI Photo

West Indies vs India: Cornwall sent back Pujara for 6...

Cornwall to Pujara, out Caught by Shamarh Brooks

Cheteshwar Pujara c Shamarh Brooks b Rahkeem Cornwall 6 (25)

IND - 46/2 (16.5)

CRR: 2.73

West Indies vs India: IND - 43/1 (15 Overs)

IND - 43/1 (15.0)

Mayank Agarwal - 22 (48)

Cheteshwar Pujara -3 (16)

CRR: 2.87

West Indies vs India: IND - 33/1 (10 Overs)

IND - 33/1 (10.0)

Cheteshwar Pujara - 0 (8)

Mayank Agarwal -15 (26)

CRR: 3.25

West Indies vs India: KL Rahul OUT!!!

Holder to Rahul, out Caught by Cornwall

Lokesh Rahul c Rahkeem Cornwall b Jason Holder 13 (26)

IND - 32/1 (6.5)

West Indies vs India: IND - 21/0 (5 Overs)

IND 21/0 (5.0)

Mayank Agarwal - 12 (14)

Lokesh Rahul - 4 (16)

CRR: 4.2

West Indies vs India: Playing XI

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Jahmar Hamilton(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

West Indies vs India: West Indies won the toss

West Indies have won the toss and have opted to field

