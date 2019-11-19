Brisbane Heat sign all-time top Big Bash wicket taker

Brisbane Heat on Tuesday announced the signing of pacer Ben Laughlin for the next two seasons of the Big Bash League (BBL).

The pacer has played 143 T20 games in his career, and has managed to take 175 wickets at an average of 22.45.

Laughlin has represented Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers in the BBL and has taken combined 95 wickets.

On the international front, he has played five ODIs and three T20Is for Australia.

"I think the Strikers management deserve a real wrap for the way they dealt professionally and compassionately with his request to be released,'' Heat coach Darren Lehmann said in an official statement. "In turn, the Heat are very pleased to welcome Ben to our club. I am looking forward to working with him again after he was in the Queensland team in the old KFC Big Bash in my first season with the Bulls," he added.

Laughlin has represented three Indian Premier League (IPL) teams so far and more recently, he made the finals of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with Guyana Amazon Warriors.

He is currently playing the T10 tournament in Abu Dhabi and is representing Team Abu Dhabhi.

The 37-year-old has now joined AB de Villiers, Tom Banton and Zahir Khan as new signings for the club.

The BBL is slated to get underway from December 17 and in the first match of the tournament, Brisbane Heat will take on Sydney Thunder at the Gabba.