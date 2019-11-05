Better selectors needed in India, feels Yuvraj Singh

Mumbai: Former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Monday said there is a need for having better selectors, slamming the MSK Prasad-led national selection panel.

"We do need better selectors, for sure. Selectors' job is not easy. Whenever they select 15 players, there will be talk that what will happen to the other 15. It's a difficult job but their thinking in terms of modern-day cricket is not up to the mark.

It's my opinion, I am always in favour of protecting the players and being positive about them. By talking negative about your players and team doesn't show you in true light.

Character only shows when things are going wrong and you motivate the players. In bad times, everyone talks bad. We definitely need better selectors," he said.