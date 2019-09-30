BCCI protecting illegal act by DDCA?

New Delhi: The Secretary of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), Vinod Tihara, has written to Electoral Officer N. Gopalaswami and said that DDCA President Rajat Sharma has been illegally nominated by the Apex Council as the associations representative to the BCCI without convening an AGM or SGM to seek the mandatory approval of the members.

In the letter, accessed by IANS, Tihara has said that it is his honest and earnest effort to highlight and bring to the officer's immediate notice and seek corrective directions from his esteemed office to ensure that the orders of the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court are not violated by the DDCA.

"This representation is an honest and earnest effort to highlight and bring to your immediate notice and seek corrective directions from your esteemed office to ensure that the majesty of the Hon'ble Delhi High Court Judgement dt.23.03.2018 in WP(C) No.7215/2011 and Hon'ble Supreme Court Judgements in Civil Appeal No.4235/2011 dt.09.08.2018 and 20.09.2019 are not violated by the DDCA by getting its President as its representative for the BCCI AGM/Election having been nominated by the 17 member Apex Council, without convening an AGM/SGM thus without seeking the mandatory approval of the 4350 odd members of the DDCA, thereby wilfully violating the directions, judgement of the Hon'ble Delhi High Courts and Supreme Court judgement dt.09.08.2018 and 20.09.2018," he wrote.

Commenting on the functioning of the 17-member Apex Council, Tihara wrote that the council is guilty of committing gross illegality by deliberate, wilful and gross contempt of the Delhi HC and SC judgements.

He further pointed out that the Treasurer is a sitting MLA in the Delhi Legislative Assembly and that the Apex Council has no male or female cricket player representation as required.

"The Treasurer is a sitting MLA in the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Further the Apex Council has no 'male and female cricket player representations' despite there being a mandatory direction of the Supreme Court.

The above anomaly and violation has been repeatedly highlighted by other fellow directors and members of the DDCA to the CoA of the BCCI, but of no avail.

Unfortunately, no remedial action were taken by the office of the CoA. Rather, the COA has been illegally siding and approving the actions of the President, DDCA," Tihara wrote.

Tihara also pointed out that all the emails from the BCCI have been forwarded to the President alone and he has alleged that he is being deliberately kept in the dark.

