Ace spinner, Pragyan Ojha’s wife, Karabee blessed with a baby boy

Hyderabad based cricketer, Pragyan Ojha and his wife are happy to announce the birth of their first child- a baby boy. Both mother and child are in good health. The new parents are ecstatic and are preparing to welcome their bundle of joy home soon. Karabee’s pregnancy was reported earlier this month and couple had shared family pictures celebrating the development. She is currently recuperating in the hospital post delivery.

Confirming the news, an overjoyed Pragyan, said, “I’m a father now and my baby boy will be home soon. Karabee is also in good health and everything went off smoothly. We have been on tenterhooks since she got into labour and our families have been around to support us. I’m really grateful for the abundance bestowed upon us. It’s a long journey ahead but for now we are eagerly waiting for mom and baby to come home.”

Talking of baby names, Pragyan stated, “We have drawn up a list of names. Atleast now we know the gender so it’s easier to choose. I’m sure it will be a tough one cause it’s not just me and Karabee but our extended family and friends also have their favourites. “

Pragyan has been simultaneously training for his forthcoming professional engagements and will soon resume work post a brief paternity leave. Congrats to the couple on their new arrival.