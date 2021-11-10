WRWWO celebrates Diwali with patients of Jagjivan Ram Hospital

Western Railway Women Welfare Organization (WRWWO) has always rendered unconditional help for the welfare of railway employees and their families. Under the leadership of Smt. Tanuja Kansal - President of WRWWO, many such noble works have been undertaken over Western Railway. In yet another example of this kind gesture, WRWWO has made generous donations to Western Railway's Jagjivan Ram Hospital for the benefit of the patients.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, to bring cheer, laughter and joy on the occasion of Diwali, WRWWO made generous donations to inpatients of Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Fruits were distributed to 165 patients admitted in JRH. The beneficiaries praised the kind gesture and shared their happiness on the joyous day. Principal Chief Medical Director of Western Railway and Medical Director of JRH also expressed their heartfelt gratitude towards Smt Tanuja Kansal - President of WRWWO for her kind gesture. These gifts received from WRWWO, were distributed by Dr Hafizunnisa - Medical Director of Jagjivan Ram Hospital & her team of senior doctors.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 05:44 PM IST