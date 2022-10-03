WR’s Inhouse Magazine “Rail Darpan” wins prestigious Aashirwad Award

Western Railway’s inhouse popular magazine “Rail Darpan” won the best inhouse magazine award for its creative excellence. Country’s premier literary, cultural and social organisation ‘Aashirwad’ held its 30th Annual Rajbhasha Awards on 20th September, 2022, at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. The awards were presented by Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Prakash Butani – General Manager (In-charge) appreciated the efforts made by Sumit Thakur – Editor-in-Chief of ‘Rail Darpan’ & Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway and his team for this outstanding achievement. The prestigious award was received by Anubhav Saxena – Chief Executive Editor of “Rail Darpan” and Ms. Nikita Ekka – Sub-Editor of “Rail Darpan” from Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari who attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest. This popular magazine had also received country’s Best Inhouse Magazine award from Rajbhasha Directorate under Home Ministry of Govt. of India in the year 2011. “Rail Darpan” has already achieved more than 60 awards in the last 21 years for its creative excellence.

