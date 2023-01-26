World Trade Centre celebrates 74th Republic Day

Bhushan Gagrani, (I.A.S) Addl. Chief Secretary to Chief Minister, Government of Maharashtra, unfurling the flag along with Chairman, Vijay Kalantri, WTC Mumbai. |

On the occasion of Republic day I send my greetings to the people of India who have contributed give and take not only towards the economic development but also have access in all the fields. The World Trade Centre Mumbai has been in forefront in organising economic activities and various economics programmes for progressive India. We should enable India to reach his goal which has been set by the Prime Minister that we will be the most forward looking economy in the world, said Bhushan Gagrani, Addl Chief Secretary to CM, Maharashtra government.

Today also we are 5 largest economy of the world and we will be the 3 largest economy of the world by 2030 this is the vision of our prime-minister. We hope this vision can become reality only if we work together for the progressive India in the field of art, culture, tourism, economic development. I hope everybody will take the pledge today to work together for progressive India.

The government of Maharashtra will extend all their support for the development of Maharashtra in any field and especially to the entrepreneur and business community. We hope Maharashtra will have a 1trillion economy by 2025 and we are working towards there.

Dr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, World Trade Center Mumbai while greeting the people on the occasion of Republic Day said, that We here by pledge to work for the development of Maharashtra in India and we will do our best to achieve the vision of our prime minister not only in global economic development but also in climate change sustainable development goal and creating employment, we look forward to support industrial trade by way of technology transform and investment.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)